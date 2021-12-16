Magician Chris Gowen Performs For Toby And Warren Over The Phone
Chris Gowen will be performing two shows this weekend at the Manning location of the Canadian Brewhouse. His incredible live performance combines comedy with mind-blowing magic that is highly interactive and features extraordinary sleight of hand.
Tickets for the show include dinner as well! Starter Caesar salad & cheese toast with your choice of a 7 oz sirloin steak with mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables, or Little Italy Chicken Parmesan dinner! Apple pie spring rolls for dessert and a welcome Dangle!
