Man Takes to Reddit Over Frostbite Concerns On His Package

How cold is it?

An Alaska man recently shared on Reddit that it may have been so cold, he got frostbite...on his penis.

So, basically the dude was heading out of town for a getaway, and doesn't like to be bundled up in the car, so he definitely wasn't dressed for the weather.

Along the way him and his significant other notices to ladies that had their SUV stuck in a snow drift. He got out to help, and spent about 20 minutes getting them un-stuck.

When they got back on the road, and stopped for a bathroom break he noticed something a little odd about the tip of his 'johnson.' It had turned purple.

He's ok folks, but maybe long johns next time?

-Jess