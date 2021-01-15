Man Threw $300m Bitcoin Hard Disk In Garbage And Now He Wants It Back

Ever throw out something really important? This guy is trying REAL hard to get it back.

James Howells claims he mistakenly threw away a hard disk with 7,500 bitcoins on it. Bitcoins are worth around $38,000 each so that could be worth $300 Million!!!

via GIPHY

Howells is now offering the city of Newport $70 million if they let him go and search the landfill for the old hard drive he disposed of.

I don't imagine it would be easy to find either...Howells chucked it SEVEN YEARS AGO.

The man threw away the hard drive in 2013, believing he had transferred the bitcoin wallet to a new computer. So off went the hard drive to the bin!

Annnnnnd the city says Nope!

“Newport City Council has been contacted a number of times since 2013 about the possibility of retrieving a piece of IT hardware said to contain bitcoins. The council has told Mr Howells on a number of occasions that excavation is not possible under our licensing permit and excavation itself would have a huge environmental impact on the surrounding area.

The cost of digging up the landfill, storing and treating the waste could run into millions of pounds - without any guarantee of either finding it or it still being in working order." (via BBC)

I feel for him, but the chances of him finding a hard drive in 7 years of trash...One in $300 Million? Sorry bud.

-Jess

Story via Forbes