Merriam-Webster Asks For Best Non-English Words

On Tuesday, Merriam-Webster's dictionary proved there's STILL not a word for everything. They asked their followers on Twitter across the globe to name their favorite word we DON'T have a word for in English.

Arabic: soubhiyé. That quiet time when you’re the only one awake in the house and can enjoy a cup of coffee before the day starts — Stephanie Saad Thompson (@Stefaniya) February 28, 2023

Qti maz literally translates in Armenian to “nose hair,” but to us, it means someone who is overly concerned with details that don’t matter. 🤣 — Mari Manoogian (@MariManoogian) March 1, 2023

1. Sobremesa. (so-breh-MEH-sah) Spanish for "that chill time around the table" after dinner, when you're just chatting and hanging out.

2. Tsundoku. (soon-DOE-koo) A Japanese word for when you buy a lot of books and let them pile up, but don't actually read them.

3. Kilig. (key-LEEG) It's a word used in the Philippines. It means the rush or joy you feel after seeing or experiencing something romantic. (The language is Tagalog . . . pronounced tuh-GAH-lug.)

4. Gigil. (GIH-gill) Another word used in the Philippines. It means something is overwhelmingly cute . . . so cute, you might feel the urge to squeeze or eat it.

5. Uitwaaien. (OUT-vine) A Dutch word for walking or exercising on a windy day, especially to relax or help center yourself.

6. Vorfreude. (for-FROY-duh) A German word that's sort of like "pre-joy." It's when you're thinking about something in the future, and it makes you really happy.

7. Kabelsalat. (KAH-bul-zuhl-aht) Another German word that literally means "cable salad." It's when you've got a bunch of wires twisted up and have to untangle them.

8. Bàofùxìng áoyè. (bau-FOO-sing au-yeh) It means "revenge bedtime procrastination" in Chinese. It's when you stay up late because you didn't get enough time to yourself all day.

9. Kalsarikännit. (KAHL-suh-rih-cah-nit) A Finnish word that means "pants-drunk," or drinking at home in your underwear with no plans to go out.

10. Kuchisabishii. (koo-shee-shah-BEE-shee) A Japanese word that literally means "lonely mouth." It's when you're not hungry, but you eat because you're bored.

