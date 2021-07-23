Metallica Announces New Vans Collection For Black Album Anniversary

To go along with a new book, and special anniversary re-issue of the black album, The Metallica Blacklist the band has also teamed up with Vans for a limited edition run of Metallica shoes.

The new line includes a Metallica design of Vans' Sk8-Hi and Classic Slip-On shoes. The artwork was done by Metallica artist Pushead, who has also worked on the band's merch and stage sets since 1996.

Vans x Metallica — Coming Soon!



Available July 25 at 9 PM PDT for @VANS_66 Family Members and on July 26 at 9 AM PDT/5 PM BST in the Met Store and Probity UK Shop! pic.twitter.com/C5PbFpyGM2 — Metallica (@Metallica) July 22, 2021

The Metallica’s Vans collection will be available starting on Sunday. Check em out HERE.

The latest Vans x Metallica Collection honors the upcoming 30th anniversary of their all-time best-selling Black Album with a limited-edition Sk8-Hi and Classic Slip-On. pic.twitter.com/5lM2R3x9WZ — KicksOnFire (@kicksonfire) July 21, 2021

