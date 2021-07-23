iHeartRadio

Metallica Announces New Vans Collection For Black Album Anniversary

metvans

To go along with a new book, and special anniversary re-issue of the black album, The Metallica Blacklist the band has also teamed up with Vans for a limited edition run of Metallica shoes.

The new line includes a Metallica design of Vans' Sk8-Hi and Classic Slip-On shoes. The artwork was done by Metallica artist Pushead, who has also worked on the band's merch and stage sets since 1996. 

The Metallica’s Vans collection will be available starting on Sunday. Check em out HERE.

-Jess

