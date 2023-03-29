iHeartRadio

Metallica Dropping New Single From 72 Seasons


metallica72

Ahead of their latest album dropping April 13, Metallica has been teasing a big Power Trip announcement with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC, Iron Maiden, Guns N' Roses and Tool. Details HERE.

annnnnd a new song!

Here's what we have:

Stay tuned!

Win tickets to the 72 Seasons Global Premiere at Landmark Cinemas April 13 on our Instagram page all this week!

-jess

