Metallica Dropping New Single From 72 Seasons
Ahead of their latest album dropping April 13, Metallica has been teasing a big Power Trip announcement with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC, Iron Maiden, Guns N' Roses and Tool. Details HERE.
Are you ready for a @Powertriplive? pic.twitter.com/0IxDBErohN— Metallica (@Metallica) March 28, 2023
annnnnd a new song!
72 Seasons // 03.30.23 pic.twitter.com/yi4yXg5Ykd— Metallica (@Metallica) March 28, 2023
Here's what we have:
72 Seasons // TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/533k3VCm4K— Metallica (@Metallica) March 29, 2023
Stay tuned!
Win tickets to the 72 Seasons Global Premiere at Landmark Cinemas April 13 on our Instagram page all this week!
-jess