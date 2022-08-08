Metallica Teams Up With Stranger Things for Hellfire Club Merch

Weeks after the finale and that magnificent Master of Puppets performance and we are still talking about it.

ICYMI, a couple weeks ago Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson) got to rock out with Metallica, for the "the most metal meeting ever of The Hellfire Club."

And now...merch!

The ‘Metallica x Stranger Things’ merch collection is now available HERE or HERE. Fans can purchase a Raglan sleeve jersey, a t-shirt, or hoodie.

pic via: https://metallica.com/store/

-Jess