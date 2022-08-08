iHeartRadio

Metallica Teams Up With Stranger Things for Hellfire Club Merch

helfire2

Weeks after the finale and that magnificent Master of Puppets performance and we are still talking about it.

ICYMI, a couple weeks ago Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson) got to rock out with Metallica, for the "the most metal meeting ever of The Hellfire Club."

And now...merch!

The ‘Metallica x Stranger Things’ merch collection is now available HERE or HERE. Fans can purchase a Raglan sleeve jersey, a t-shirt, or hoodie.

pic via: https://metallica.com/store/

-Jess

