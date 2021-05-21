Metallica Will Resume #MetallicaMonday Stream For One Night Only

Remember back when the pandemic first started and Metallica would stream one of their classic live shows all over the world every Monday?

Well, in honour of the All Within My Hands Foundation's Month Of Giving, the band will bring back #MetallicaMonday for one night only!

This Monday, (May 24) at 6pm MST, Metallica will stream their September 6, 2018 WorldWired Tour show from Lincoln, Nebraska.

Similar to their past #MetallicaMonday streams last year, this Monday will be a fundraiser for the All Within My Hands Month of Giving benefitting Feeding America and Direct Relief. Last year the band shared that more $100,000 was raised from the #MetallicaMonday streams.

You can watch on:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

