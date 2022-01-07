Mike Judge Reveals Return Of Middle Aged Beavis & Butthead
The revival is coming as Beavis and Butthead creator Mike Judge has been working on a TV Show and Movie that will see this timeless dynamic duo back on screen.
How have the two held up?
Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+. No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape. pic.twitter.com/tN5rePP9Kn— Mike Judge (@MikeJudge) January 5, 2022
Well, that's exactly how I pictured they would look now.
Fantastic. Can't wait.
No word on a timeline yet, so for now...we wait.
-Jess