Mike Judge Reveals Return Of Middle Aged Beavis & Butthead

The revival is coming as Beavis and Butthead creator Mike Judge has been working on a TV Show and Movie that will see this timeless dynamic duo back on screen.

How have the two held up?

Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+. No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape. pic.twitter.com/tN5rePP9Kn — Mike Judge (@MikeJudge) January 5, 2022

Well, that's exactly how I pictured they would look now.

Fantastic. Can't wait.

No word on a timeline yet, so for now...we wait.

-Jess