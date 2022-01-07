iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
-27°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Mike Judge Reveals Return Of Middle Aged Beavis & Butthead

beavis

The revival is coming as Beavis and Butthead creator Mike Judge has been working on a TV Show and Movie that will see this timeless dynamic duo back on screen. 

via GIPHY

How have the two held up?

Well, that's exactly how I pictured they would look now. 

Fantastic. Can't wait. 

No word on a timeline yet, so for now...we wait. 

-Jess

 

 

12

Contests