Miller Lite Encouraging Vaccines With A 1-Sleeved 'Vax Time' T-Shirt

Miller Lite release an almost sleeveless T-Shirt last week hoping to encourage folks to get vaccinated.

The 'Vax Time' t-shirts have only 1 sleeve and are available in 2 colours. $10 will get ya a unisex T in navy without a left sleeve, or white without a right sleeve.

Miller announced that all proceeds from the 'Almost Miller Time' Vaccination T's will be donated to the U.S. Bartenders Guild and promised to match donations up to $50,000 for every shirt sold.

Grab a limited-edition Vax Time Tee to celebrate America being one step closer to Miller Time. Get yours for $10 at https://t.co/Lx4yh9R0nK. All proceeds support the United States Bartenders Guild, and we're matching each purchase up to $50K. pic.twitter.com/iGCjneZRIg — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) April 15, 2021

Any big surprise that they're only available in the States? *sigh*

-Jess