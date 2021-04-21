iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
14°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Miller Lite Encouraging Vaccines With A 1-Sleeved 'Vax Time' T-Shirt

millerlite

Miller Lite release an almost sleeveless T-Shirt last week hoping to encourage folks to get vaccinated.

The 'Vax Time' t-shirts have only 1 sleeve and are available in 2 colours. $10 will get ya a unisex T in navy without a left sleeve, or white without a right sleeve.

Miller announced that all proceeds from the 'Almost Miller Time' Vaccination T's will be donated to the U.S. Bartenders Guild and promised to match donations up to $50,000 for every shirt sold. 

Any big surprise that they're only available in the States? *sigh*

-Jess

Contests