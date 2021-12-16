Mom Pays For Grinch Visit That Leaves House A Disaster
A U.K. Mom is sharing her disaster Christmas story with 'The Grinch.' Laura Magill claims she paid about $112 for a visit from The Grinch for her kids, but little did she know this Grinch took staying in character maybe a little too far?
According to her pictures, this Grinch went a little overboard on that plan.
He threw food, broke Christmas decoration, poured dish soap on the floor, smashed some eggs, dumped juice all over the floor AND all over Laura Magill's son.
Laura: *calls grinch to ruin christmas*— Sadye West (@loweffortsadye) December 14, 2021
Grinch: *ruins christmas*
Laura: pic.twitter.com/87QJvba8yY
Soooooo 0/10 would recommend?
Can she really be that mad? He just did would the legit, actual Grinch would do...right?!
-Jess