Mom Shares Thread Of 5y/o Son's Advice For Stress

Some very valid points little man, this is gold.

Stressed about something? Here's some advice from a 5 year old on how to deal, shared by his Mom @EPrecipice

1. “You gotta say your affirmations in your mouth and your heart. You say, ‘I am brave of this meeting!’ , ‘I am loved!’, ‘I smell good!’ And you can say five or three or ten until you know it.” — StressieBessie (@EPrecipice) January 25, 2022

3. “Never put a skunk on a bus.” — StressieBessie (@EPrecipice) January 25, 2022

5. “You gotta take a deep breath and you gotta do it again.” — StressieBessie (@EPrecipice) January 25, 2022

Extra addition from this afternoon: “Don’t get distracted and your feet will stay on the sidewalk and not too full of snow.” — StressieBessie (@EPrecipice) January 25, 2022

-Jess