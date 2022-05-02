Most Of That 70's Show Cast Returning For 90's Reboot

Please don't suck.

As a pretty big fan of That 70's Show, I'm trying not to get my hopes up too high for the That 90's Show reboot, but at this point it's hard not to!

It was just announced this past weekend that most of the original cast will return for guest appearances on That 90's Show including Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez).

One name noticeably left off the list - Danny Masterson, who played Hyde, is currently standing trial on three counts of rape.

Fans already knew that Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp were coming back as Red and Kitty.

Smith shared this photo over the weekend:

Topher Grace shared this one:

Yesssss Love it all! 'That '90s Show' signed on for 10 episodes taking place in Wisconsin in 1995. The story line will center around 'Leia,' the daughter of Eric and Donna. Leia will be spending the summer with her grandparents Red and Kitty.

This reboot has so much potential now, PLEASE let it be good!

-Jess