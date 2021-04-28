My Chemical Romance & Rammstein Approve Fans LEGO Suggestions

A feature on LEGO's website allows anyone to suggest ideas for what they should turn into an official LEGO set. Then anyone can vote for their favourites to be considered for an actual release!

How about 'Welcome To The Black Parade' ??

User VNMBricks uploaded a design idea based around My Chemical Romance's music video for the song.

The band has seen the idea and LOVES it.

Guitarist Frank lero shared his support and praise on Instagram

That's not all! A few weeks ago, Rammstein publicly backed a LEGO proposal for a set based on their live show set-up.

Rammstein would love to have this construction kit. Join us to reach the 10,000 votes! Vote now: https://ramm.st/32S3ziR Posted by Rammstein on Friday, April 23, 2021

