Neighbour Leaves Angry, Blunt Note About Noisy Next Door Sexy Time

Embarassed or proud?

Well, at least they didn't hold back. A handwritten letter was shared on Reddit recently. This man had been on a Tinder date, and...the date went well.

When he left the next morning, he was mortified that a neighbour had tacked this note on the door:

Doesn't hold back eh?

This part was a bit much for me...ok bud. Relax.

"Either lay off the blow or go and see a therapist because this is not normal."

Perhaps this neighbour needs some action in the bedroom? I get being upset that you were woken up, but this just seems over the top.

-Jess