Neighbour Leaves Angry, Blunt Note About Noisy Next Door Sexy Time
Embarassed or proud?
Well, at least they didn't hold back. A handwritten letter was shared on Reddit recently. This man had been on a Tinder date, and...the date went well.
When he left the next morning, he was mortified that a neighbour had tacked this note on the door:
Doesn't hold back eh?
This part was a bit much for me...ok bud. Relax.
"Either lay off the blow or go and see a therapist because this is not normal."
Perhaps this neighbour needs some action in the bedroom? I get being upset that you were woken up, but this just seems over the top.
-Jess