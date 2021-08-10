Netflix Launches Casting Call for Reality Shows Love Is Blind & More

Here's your big chance! Ever tried out for reality TV?

On Monday Netflix announced that it's launching its largest reality casting call ever to find new people for their reality shows, Love Is Blind, The Circle, Too Hot to Handle, Queer Eye, Floor Is Lava, Nailed It, Get Organized With the Home Edit and more!



Want to audition? You need to be 18 years or older, a resident of US, Canada or UK and submit a 1-minute video to showcase why you deserve to be on the show! Submit HERE.

-Jess