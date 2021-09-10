New Billy Talent ft. Rivers Cuomo of Weezer - 'End Of Me'

I know a lot of people hear "Rivers Cuomo" and "Weezer" and cringe at what they've become, but I think this song kinda does sound like old school Weezer! Here's what Ben from BT had to say about the new jam: "This is a full circle moment for us. We've admired and have been fans of Weezer since the Blue Album until now. Before we had a title, this song was originally called 'Hendrix+Weezer' so it only felt right to ask Rivers to sing on it. The song encompasses the essence of 90's alt-rock which was a hugely impactful and influential time for our band. We’re proud of the song and very happy to have Rivers be a part of it."