New Dating Site Depends on Approval From Mom

nodickpics

Here we go, another different dating site.

JustKibbitz is a new dating app that is catered to the traditional Jewish dating world. 

So, like all the others you set up an account, exept this time you let your MOM do the swiping through potential matches. Mom will find the best match for you, dating hopefuls do get the final say. (at least they hope they will) Once that happens, apparently Mom is given the option to pre-pay for the date. 

Thanks Mom!

-Jess

