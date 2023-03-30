New Metallica Title Track Drops '72 Seasons'

They've been teasing all week, and here it is!

Our brand-new song “72 Seasons” is out now! Listen to the official World Premiere all day long on @iHeartRadio. pic.twitter.com/usZ7IdN7hc — Metallica (@Metallica) March 30, 2023

And, just in case you missed this little festival lineup dropping

One legendary weekend in the Desert 🌵 👊 Register now at https://t.co/IYBrlKnuZY for first access to tickets starting Thursday, April 6 at 10am PT. Hotel and VIP Packages available starting Tuesday, April 4 at 10am PT. pic.twitter.com/h0o5fRNrMA — Metallica (@Metallica) March 30, 2023

-Jess