Happy Friday indeed!

Today we've got a brand new song from Five Finger Death Punch - Times Like These ...and no, it's not a Foo Fighters cover.

New single and video from The Hu

You may remember their previous single, 'Higher Than The Drugs,' Stuck on Planet Earth dropped a new single, 'Strange'

More new music from The Black Keys - It Ain't Over

and MONOWHALES new track 'stuckinthemiddle'

-Jess