New old Linkin Park is here - LOST video premiere Scott McCord Yup, it's Linkin Park alright. If you're a fan this should scratch you right where you itch. RHCP's Chad Smith Plays Drums At Open Mic Night The Hu Teams Up With AIC's WIlliam DuVall for This Is Mongol Official Trailer - AIR - Starring Affleck and Damon How did I not know this movie was in the works? What an incredible cast? Looks like a can't miss. (Unlike selecting Sam Bowie with the number two pick overall) Papa Roach Share New Version of Song Featuring Beartooth Linkin Park Will Drop New Unreleased Single on Friday The Boys Have Aged In Latest Trailer Park Boys Social Media Content Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 82 - My Sister Ocean Celebrating Black History Month in YEG Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 81 - Deraps 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests Win Your Way in to Nickelback! Win a Pair of Tickets to The JUNOS and FanFare Win Your Way in to DISTURBED!