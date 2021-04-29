New Toothpaste Container Ensures You Get Every Last Drop

I'm all over this!

A Massachusetts company, Liquiglide has partnered with Colgate to create a non-toxic, non-stick coating that will be applied to the inside of toothpaste packaging.

The coating will eliminate any friction between the paste and packaging, AND ensure you can easily scrape out every last bit of toothpaste.

The coating would allow the toothpaste to 'effortlessly' slide out rather than be squeezed out.

The new coating is available for European customer on Colgate's new Elixir Line. This new line comes in a clear, recyclable plastic toothpaste package. No word on when we'll get it here.

Full Story HERE.

-Jess