New Uber Eats Survey - Edmonton Likes Pickles and We Tip Well
Uber Eats released their 3rd annual Cravings Report to show how picky we are, how much we tip, and the extras we love when ordering out.
Looks like Edmonton makes the list for tipping well and for our special instructions...Extra Pickles!
Here's a few more from the 2021 Cravings Report via Uber Eats:
Most polite cities in Canada (based on who says please, thank you, merci the most)
Nanaimo
Ottawa
Kingston
Victoria
Lethbridge
Hamilton
Kitchener-Waterloo
Peterborough
Calgary
London
Most picky cities in Canada (based on who has the most special instructions)
Regina
St. John’s
Kelowna
Halifax
Windsor
Prince George
London
Toronto
Gatineau
Hamilton
Most popular special instructions by city
Belleville: Make it spicy
Calgary: Extra pickles
Edmonton: Extra pickles
Gatineau: Extra saucy
Halifax: Extra pickles
Hamilton: Extra pickles
London: Extra pickles
Moncton: Make it spicy
Montreal: All dressed
Ottawa: Extra pickles
Quebec City: Extra saucy
Red Deer: Salt & Pepper
Toronto: Extra pickles
Vancouver: No green onion
Victoria: Gluten-free
Winnipeg: Extra pickles
Most popular cuisine in Canada
Japanese
Asian
Indian
Mexican
Burgers / Sandwiches
Salads
Korean
Italian
Vietnamese
Thai
Most expensive Uber Eats order
Vancouver – $1600+
Montreal – $1300+
Toronto: $1200+
Most requested side items in Canada
Nuggets
Fries
Poutine
Hash brown
Miso soup
Onion rings
Most popular convenience items
Chocolates (assorted bars)
Regular chips
French onion dip
Pepsi 2L
AriZona beverages
Salt & vinegar chips
Monster energy drinks
Gummy bears
Canadian cities that tip the most
Nanaimo
Victoria
Kelowna
Sherbrooke
Quebec City
Gatineau
Trois-Rivieres
Edmonton
Belleville
Calgary