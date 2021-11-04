New Uber Eats Survey - Edmonton Likes Pickles and We Tip Well

Uber Eats released their 3rd annual Cravings Report to show how picky we are, how much we tip, and the extras we love when ordering out.

Looks like Edmonton makes the list for tipping well and for our special instructions...Extra Pickles!

Here's a few more from the 2021 Cravings Report via Uber Eats:

Most polite cities in Canada (based on who says please, thank you, merci the most)

Nanaimo

Ottawa

Kingston

Victoria

Lethbridge

Hamilton

Kitchener-Waterloo

Peterborough

Calgary

London

Most picky cities in Canada (based on who has the most special instructions)

Regina

St. John’s

Kelowna

Halifax

Windsor

Prince George

London

Toronto

Gatineau

Hamilton

Most popular special instructions by city

Belleville: Make it spicy

Calgary: Extra pickles

Edmonton: Extra pickles

Gatineau: Extra saucy

Halifax: Extra pickles

Hamilton: Extra pickles

London: Extra pickles

Moncton: Make it spicy

Montreal: All dressed

Ottawa: Extra pickles

Quebec City: Extra saucy

Red Deer: Salt & Pepper

Toronto: Extra pickles

Vancouver: No green onion

Victoria: Gluten-free

Winnipeg: Extra pickles

Most popular cuisine in Canada

Japanese

Asian

Indian

Mexican

Burgers / Sandwiches

Salads

Korean

Italian

Vietnamese

Thai

Most expensive Uber Eats order

Vancouver – $1600+

Montreal – $1300+

Toronto: $1200+

Most requested side items in Canada

Nuggets

Fries

Poutine

Hash brown

Miso soup

Onion rings

Most popular convenience items

Chocolates (assorted bars)

Regular chips

French onion dip

Pepsi 2L

AriZona beverages

Salt & vinegar chips

Monster energy drinks

Gummy bears

Canadian cities that tip the most

Nanaimo

Victoria

Kelowna

Sherbrooke

Quebec City

Gatineau

Trois-Rivieres

Edmonton

Belleville

Calgary