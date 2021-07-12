iHeartRadio

New Zealand Mom Names Her Kids Pantera, Slayer, and Metallica

5381158470_5d96fe4b22_b

To each their own I guess.

Apparently a metal-obsessed mother in New Zealand has named her 3 children Metallica, Slayer and Pantera.

Australian filmmaker David Farrier broke the story and got a chance to talk to the Mom. 

"It’s not easy raising three of the heaviest bands," the anonymous Mom told Farrier. While digging into the story he found suspicious at first, Farrier came across a photo of Metallica's birth certificate showing that the kids middle name is "And Justice For All." (via David Farrier)

Check out the FULL Story HERE.

-Jess

