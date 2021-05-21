Nikki Sixx, Rob Zombie, John 5&Tommy Clufetos Form Supergroup L.A. RATS

That's one hell of a Supergroup!

Nikki Sixx, Rob Zombie, John 5 (Marilyn Manson) and Tommy Clufetos (Black Sabbath, Dead Daisies) have all teamed up to form L.A. RATS.

The band formed to record a cover of "I've Been Everywhere" for the soundtrack to the new Liam Neeson movie, "The Ice Road"

The soundtrack is out today including contributions from John Carter Cash & Cheap Trick's Robin Zander, Jason Isbell, Tim McGraw, and more. The Ice Road debuts June 25 on Netflix.

-jess