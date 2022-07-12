iHeartRadio

Nita Strauss Announces Exit From Alice Coopers Band and Tour

staurss

After nearly a decade of touring and performing alongside Alice Cooper, guitarist Nita Strauss has announced her departure and cancellation of her solo festival dates this year.

Strauss made the announcement via her social channels: "After this absolutely incredible run in Europe, it is bittersweet for me to let you guys know that I will not be joining the Alice Cooper band for the upcoming fall tour. I will also regretfully have to cancel the festival dates my solo band had planned for the rest of the year."

Nita Strauss joined Cooper's touring band in 2014.


-Jess

