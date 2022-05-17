Norwood Legion Launches GoFundMe To Avoid Permanent Closure

Well, we all rallied together to help out the Kingsway Legion, but it looks like another local Legion was hit hard during the pandemic.

The Royal Canadian Legion Norwood Branch 178 is one of the oldest standing Legion structures in Alberta and has been around since the 1940s.

According to a GoFundMe page launched to raise money for Brand 178, "The Norwood Legion, like many other nonprofits, was hit hard with financial stress from Covid and aging internal infrastructure. This has in turn compromised the Legion financial support to our Eldest Veterans, newer veterans and our newest addition, the First responders.

We are looking for support and help so in turn we can continue to provide a safe and amazing experience all our members and future visitors all our events and activities that come to the Historic Norwood Legion #178."



The GoFundMe page has a goal of raising $100,000 to keep the doors open.

If you can help out in any way possible: GoFundMe fundraiser.

There are other ways to help out your local Legion branch! Sign up to be a member, volunteer, attend a Meat Draw or other fundraising event.

-Jess