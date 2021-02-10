iHeartRadio

Not-For-Profit Coffee Shop Provides Opportunity To Those With Disabilities

lil e coffee

“The Lil E concept is inspired by my daughter, Ella, who was born with Down Syndrome. She makes it easy to be passionate and determined to make this come to fruition.”

- Paul Constance (Owner of Lil E Coffee) 

The buzz surrounding Calgary's latest coffee shop isn't about the caffeine buzz and more about the why. Lil E Coffee is a not-for-profit , inspired by Paul Constance the owners little girl Ella who was born with Down Syndrome. Committed to giving life opportunities to those living with intellectual and physical disabilities. 

 

 

 

One thing is for sure next trip South, I'll be going out of my way to get my caffeine fix by visiting Lil E Coffee. 

Follow Lil E Coffee on Instagram HERE 

More on this Calgary coffee shop HERE 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE 

