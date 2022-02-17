NZ Couple Goes Viral For Posing Nude With House Listing

Well, they've got the views!

A New Zealand couple has gone viral for an interesting addition to the house listing for sale.

They posed...nude...in one of the photos.

Pic via https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/property/residential/lifestyle-property/west-coast/westland/franz-josef/listing/3428652406

Yes, of course they are somewhat covered, but they definitely know how to get some attention for their house for sale!

-Jess