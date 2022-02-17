iHeartRadio

NZ Couple Goes Viral For Posing Nude With House Listing

nudesell

Well, they've got the views!

A New Zealand couple has gone viral for an interesting addition to the house listing for sale. 

They posed...nude...in one of the photos. 

Pic via https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/property/residential/lifestyle-property/west-coast/westland/franz-josef/listing/3428652406

Yes, of course they are somewhat covered, but they definitely know how to get some attention for their house for sale!

Check out the ad (if it's still up hah) HERE.

-Jess

