Offended woman jumps on stage to stop comedian Affion Crockett Scott McCord https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QxPutSjfniY If you're offended, JUST LEAVE. You don't need to make a scene. Just go. Water Your Christmas Tree - The Most Metal PSA Ever Watch: SUV Slides Into Vehicles Stopped At Red Light And Drives Off Watch:Come For The Christmas Tree & Enjoy A Magic Mike Inspired Dance Professionally Made Meme Video Features All Star Cast Brass Against singer PEES ON FAN ON STAGE! Here's Someone Running Out Onto The Field During The Canada Costa Rica Game Friday Red White & New With Jess - Episode 26 - Nicolas Rage HIGHLIGHTS: Canada vs. Costa Rica (World Cup Qualifying, Nov. 12, 2021) Watch: One Winnipegger Single Handedly Gets Traffic Flowing 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests 100.3 The Bear's Secret Sound Win a Car Pass For Rad Raceway's Canadian Tire Magic Of Lights! Win Passes to Rabbit Hill Snow Resort's New Tubing Facility!