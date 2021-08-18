OLP's Raine Maida Issued A Ticket In Sask

Concerts are back! Bands are touring. Canadian treasures Our Lady Peace were in Saskatoon Sask last weekend for a show. Prior to the show on Saturday front man Raine Maida was issued a ticket for 'Jaywalking' with a fine of $100.

"I got a $100 jaywalking ticket last night ! Ha," Maida wrote on an image of the ticket he shared in an Instagram Story on Sunday.

Maida took the stage with OLP Sunday night at the Saskatoon Ex, addressed the ticket with the attendees. Mentioning that his young Maida would have probably fought the ticket. Instead he's so thrilled to be able to perform again that he will happily pay the fine.

