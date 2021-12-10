One of my favorite Skateboard bails of 2021 Scott McCord https://www.reddit.com/r/Unexpected/comments/rcym2f/skate_or_die/ I don't know about you, but I could watch stuff like this all day. The old man has incredible aim! Burnaby RCMP release scary drunk driving dashcam footage TSN Insider Bob McKenzie Announces New 'Bobby Margarita' Beverage Son Thought He Could Get Away With Bringing Girl Home - Forgot To Hide One Piece Of Evidence Busted. What about you? "I would have gotten away with _______, if I had/if it weren't for _______". Silly or serious as you like. Watch: Young Girl Pretends to Smoke Crayon Video Shows High School Fitness in 1962 Watch:17 Years Later Club Where Dimebag Darrell Was Killed Demolished ANA Ducks Trevor Zegras with the best assist of 2021 Watch: Mom Goes Viral For No Sleepover or Social Media Rule Watch: Small Dog Not Afraid Of Cougar At Door 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests Win Your Way in to Rise Against! Show Us Your Air Guitar Win a Car Pass For Rad Raceway's Canadian Tire Magic Of Lights!