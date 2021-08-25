OnlyFans No Longer Banning Porn, Will Allow Sexually Explicit Content

After less than a week of them announcing a ban of sexually explicit content, OnlyFans will continue to allow pornography content on their site.



originally the company needed to make the changes to comply with their banking partners. Wednesday, they announced that they “secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community,” so it sounds like they convinced the banks that if they ain't selling porn, they ain't making money.



Honestly, what did they expect, what types of content could people possibly create that would make even 1/3 as much money as the stuff currently on the platform does!!??



Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard.



We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change.



OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators. — OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) August 25, 2021



I referenced this article for most my info.