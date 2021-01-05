Ontario Porch Pirate Gets Busted By... A Snow Bank? Scott McCord https://www.facebook.com/Indie88Toronto/videos/955133195019630/ This looks too good to be true... What do you think? Deadpool 2 Monologue Performed By 12-Year-Old For Ryan Reynolds The 12-year-old performing the Deadpool 2 monologue is Walker Scobell, he plays a young Ryan Reynolds in an upcoming film called #TheAdamProject and decided to perform for Ryan between takes. Watch: Makeup Artist Shares Very Expensive Destruction By Her Kids Former Oiler's Head Coach John Muckler Passes Away Contests Join the Bear Rock Squad Bear Babes 2021 Calendars On Sale NOW! Win a Bed Set from Sleep Country!