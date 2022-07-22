Ozzy Drops Another New Single And Album Details

We've got another new Ozzy single, and more album info for Patient Number 9.

Last month we got a taste of the first single and title track to the album, LISTEN HERE.

Today we get Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi with 'Degradation Rules.'

Thoughts?

And, about that new album! 'Patient Number 9' drops September 9th, 2022

Ready for this?

The album guest stars include:



Zakk Wylde, Eric Clapton, Mike McCready (Pearl Jam), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), the late Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Robert Trujillo (Metallica), Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses), Chris Chaney (Jane's Addiction), AND for the first time ever on an Ozzy solo album, Sabbath Co-Founder Tony Iommi!!!



-Jess