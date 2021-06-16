Painting Bought At Thrift Store for $4.09 Identified as Bowie Original

I need to start thrifting more! hah

One lucky shopper in South River, Ontario came across a unique painting and paid a whopping $4.09 for it.

Turns out, that painting was a David Bowie original that he painted in 1977.

The painting is now up for auction as part of Cowley Abbott's International Art Online Auction. They're expecting it will fetch anywhere from $9,000 - $12,000!!!

