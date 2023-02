Oooo I like this collab!

From their latest album, 'Ego Trip' Papa Roach dropped a new version of 'Cut the Line' featuring Caleb Shomo of Beartooth

Thoughts?

Don't forget, Papa Roach will be here this month with Falling In Reverse, Escape the Fate and Hollywood Undead! Grab tickets for Rockzilla HERE.

-Jess