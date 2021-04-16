Pete Davidson Will Star In Joey Ramone BioPic

SNL Star Pete Davidson was announced as lead role starring as Joey Ramone in the upcoming Netflix biopic, I Slept With Joey Ramone.

The announcement came down on the 20th anniversary of Ramone’s death. (April 15th)

Davidson will be working with his frequent collaborator Jason Orley.

“I Slept with Joey Ramone is a great rock anthem that will make an equally great rock biopic, set apart by a universal story of family. Pete is perfect for this role and we’re excited he and Jason will be bringing this icon of rock to life and thrilled to be collaborating once again with our friends at Netflix.”

(STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson via Rolling Stone)

The movie will be based on the 2010 memoir by the same name, penned by Ramone’s brother Mickey Leigh. The memoir was based on Mickey’s life with Joey – growing up together: childhood and teenage years, and the story of The Ramones.

The film is being made with the cooperation and support of the estate of Joey Ramone.

-Jess