Police Warning After Drunk Guy Climbs Into A Garbage Truck

Well...this could have been scary! Sheesh!

The Enid Police department shared this story on their social media as a warning to anyone when they've been drinking.

Officers had to help a man on early Monday (March 15) morning who was found INSIDE a garbage truck in a McDonald's parking lot after a night of drinking.

The man apparently told police that he climbed the ladder on the side of the truck and jumped in. He refused to share his name or WHY he actually jumped into the truck.

Officers used a ladder to rescue him, and he was arrested once he made it out safely.

The man is facing charges for public intoxication, and a few other things.

Note to self. NOT a good idea.

