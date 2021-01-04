iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
-3°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Post Malone Covers 'Rooster' and 'War Pigs' ...With A Little Help

aic

Before you judge on WHO it is covering the songs, just have a listen.

You remember when he covered a bunch of Nirvana's work right? It was surprisingly amazing! 

Now he's delivered some classic covers WITH some big names to help.

Teaming up with producer Andrew Watt, Jane's Addiction's Chris Chaney, and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Post Malone shared a cover of Alice In Chains' "Rooster."

He also covered Sabbath's 'War Pigs' with Andrew, Chris, Chad AND a little help from Slash.

The covers were performed live at the Bud Light Seltzer New Year's Eve Special.

-Jess

 

 

Contests