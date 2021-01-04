Post Malone Covers 'Rooster' and 'War Pigs' ...With A Little Help

Before you judge on WHO it is covering the songs, just have a listen.

You remember when he covered a bunch of Nirvana's work right? It was surprisingly amazing!

Now he's delivered some classic covers WITH some big names to help.

Teaming up with producer Andrew Watt, Jane's Addiction's Chris Chaney, and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Post Malone shared a cover of Alice In Chains' "Rooster."

He also covered Sabbath's 'War Pigs' with Andrew, Chris, Chad AND a little help from Slash.

The covers were performed live at the Bud Light Seltzer New Year's Eve Special.

-Jess