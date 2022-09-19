Post Malone Falls And Injures Himself During Concert
You can see the sheer pain on his face. Dude hit HARD.
Post Malone cracked 3 ribs last night while performing. We pray he has a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6I6rcJmn8N— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 18, 2022
Post Malone sustained an upper-body injury Saturday but did return to action. Gotta be tough if you wear the Blue Note and he did not disappoint.— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) September 18, 2022
Glad you’re OK, @PostMalone. Can’t wait to see you back in the Lou. pic.twitter.com/oF60H8GDpJ