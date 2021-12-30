Queen's Guard Knocks Over Little Kid While Marching Warren Barris https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qkPL_3EC63c These guys do not screw around! Made His Tesla Make Fart Noises When He Uses His Turning Signals Didn't know this was a thing! Also not sure what's more hilarious - The fart sounds or the Dad reacting to the fart sounds Idiots On Bikes | Cyclist Fails Compilation It's that odd week when most people are on auto pilot so here's a compilation of people falling off bikes. Enjoy :) Watch: The Batman - The Bat And The Cat Trailer 3 Drops Ducks' Kevin Shattenkirk dresses as giant teddy bear, scares teammates Insane video of Grader colliding with car in North Edmonton Minor Hockey Team Cheers On Little Girl As She Practices People Try Ice Slide Track Good dude Dylan Larkin spills fans beer, Gives him $20 for another Baseball Umpire Removed From Game For Allegedly Being Drunk 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests Win Your Way in to Rise Against! Win Passes to the Advance Screening of Scream! Win Your Way in to PRIMUS: A Tribute to Kings