Real Life Moe's Tavern Pop Up Opens in Pennsylvania Mall

Starting tomorrow, die-hard Simpsons fans can really get a taste of the after-work routine of Homer Simpson.

A pop-up replica of 'Moe's Tavern' opens in Springfield Mall in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

Fans will of course be able to wet their whistle with duff beer, a flamin' Moe, and even play the 'Love Tester.' The establishment also features a Simpsons-inspired menu including Homer's Chicken Tenders, Moe's Magic Mushrooms, and Barney's Mozzarella Sticks.

There's a price of admission, BUT it'll get you one of the menu items, a beverage (choice of a custom-labeled craft soda, Duff D'oh! Beer, or custom-labeled water), and a commemorative patch and key ring for your memory bank.

Presented by JMC Pop Ups, fans are also encouraged to dress up as their favourite Simpsons character to visit.

