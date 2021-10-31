Red White, and New - Episode 25 - Mandaku

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band Mandaku.

The majority of the band has been playing together in Edmonton for over 20 years coming from previous bands Darksand, Sallys Krackers and Blue Goat.

Mandaku has created a unique style of modern progressive rock, and their sound makes them the perfect fit to be featured on Halloween.

Today we will be featuring their song Warrior off their second album, The Temple of Man and Evil, released in June. The EP was recorded and produced by band member Brent Ankrom here in Edmonton at Lampshade Studios.

Mandaku also has a CD release show coming up December 10 with guests The Aviary.

