Red, White & New - Episode 66 - King Of Foxes


Every Sunday we feature a Canadian band and today we are highlighting local Indie- Alt band King of Foxes.

Lead by Edmonton-based singer-songwriter and guitarist Olivia Street, King of Foxes are celebrating their Rock Artist of the Year nomination at the 2022 Western Canadian Music Awards.

The band has previously released two highly successful and critically acclaimed albums, their third full-length album ‘Twilight of the Empire’ dropped last month. 

Today we'll be featuring a previous single, (with more of a rock vibe), Pleasant Solutions at 5:40p today. 

For more on the band:

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess

