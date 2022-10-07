iHeartRadio

Red, White & New - Episode 67 - Seven Mile Sun


291323157_457956376333562_6782486916076897500_n

Every Sunday we feature a Canadian band and today we are highlighting Saskatoon 3-piece band Seven Mile Sun.

The band is made up of of brother and sister Kevin and Kimberley Stevens on guitar/vocals and drums/vocals respectively, and their close friend Joanne Genest on bass guitar/vocals. Seven Mile Sun have almost 7 years under their belts as a trio.

The band releaed a 6-song EP last summer (listen to Light In The Dark here) and 2 singles that dropped this year Trigger Man, and Love Sails

We'll feature Trigger Man today at 5:40p MT

For more on the band

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Spotify

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess

