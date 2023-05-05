Red, White & New - Episode 95 - The Devil's Sons

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local psychotic rock band, The Devil's Sons.

How do you get psychotic rock? "With a hellishly melodic ferocity, they combine elements of rock, punk, metal, and psychobilly to create demonic sounds that resonate from the belly of the beast himself."

The Devil's Sons consists of Brad Graves (vocals/guitars), Rob Stevenson (keyboards/vocals), Johnny Crash (drums), Trevor Bernes (bass/vocals), and Carmen Jak (guitars/vocals)

The band has released three albums and are currently working on their fourth. (due out this fall)

We'll hear their a single from their latest album, 'Broken Bones, Bottles, and Hearts.' called Cave In at 5:40p Sunday May 07, 2023

While touring across Western Canada, the band has shared the stage with the likes of: The Headstones, Mad Caddies, The Creepshow, The Planet Smashers, and The Real McKenzies.

Catch them on their 'wicked three-night run with The Bridge City Sinners,' kicking off May 11 at The Buck! Details HERE.



