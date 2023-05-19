Red, White & New - Episode 97 - Køster

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring, Køster.

No stranger to the Canadian music industry, previously performed as frontman of 'The Fallaways.'

Since then he has branched out on his own and teamed up with Justin Benlolo (BRKN Love) who cowrote and produced Køster’s debut single “Numbrain," which we will feature at 5:40p MT May 28, 2023. Benlolo also helped produce Køster’s debut album, What Did You Expect with Sum 41's Cone McCaslin.

What Did You Expect will be dropping in 2024.

-Jess