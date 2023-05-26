iHeartRadio

Red, White & New - Episode 98 - Take Sides


takesides

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band Take Sides.

Formed in 2020, Take Sides hails from North Edmonton and just dropped their first EP last October, "Northside vs. Everyone." 

You can check out the band lives next month - their energetic performance hits The Aviary June 23. Details HERE.

For more on the band:

Instagram

Bandcamp

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess

12

