Red, White & New Episode 99 - Whale and the Wolf

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band Whale and the Wolf.

No stranger to The Bear, and Canadian music, Whale and the Wolf is back with a new single Sharp Knife.

The band has already garnered, '6 singles charting in the Top 40 for Canadian Active Rock, a Billboard Top 40 placement, 13 months of airplay across 15 stations in different cities, over 2M Spotify streams, and 22 unique Canadian cities visited on their last two tours alone!'

For their new single, Whale and the Wolf teamed up with producer Brian Moncarz at OCL Studios. We'll feature 'Sharp Knife,' at 5:40p Sunday, June 04, 2023.

Your next chance to check out the band live will be at the Edmonton Elks home opener FanFest Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Join us and @WhaleandtheWolf for our @coorslightca FanFest on June 11th before our Home Opener!



Show starts at 3:00PM and is located on the East side of the stadium by Gate 9.#OurTeamOurCity #GoElks #CFL https://t.co/2s52hj2hHS — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) May 31, 2023

They are also scheduled to play this summer (Sat. Aug 5) at Pigeon Lake Music Festival.

-Jess