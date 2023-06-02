iHeartRadio

Red, White & New Episode 99 - Whale and the Wolf


Press Photo

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band Whale and the Wolf.

No stranger to The Bear, and Canadian music, Whale and the Wolf is back with a new single Sharp Knife. 

The band has already garnered, '6 singles charting in the Top 40 for Canadian Active Rock, a Billboard Top 40 placement, 13 months of airplay across 15 stations in different cities, over 2M Spotify streams, and 22 unique Canadian cities visited on their last two tours alone!'

For their new single, Whale and the Wolf teamed up with producer Brian Moncarz at OCL Studios. We'll feature 'Sharp Knife,' at 5:40p Sunday, June 04, 2023. 

Your next chance to check out the band live will be at the Edmonton Elks home opener FanFest Sunday, June 11, 2023.

They are also scheduled to play this summer (Sat. Aug 5) at Pigeon Lake Music Festival.

For more on the band:

Spotify

Apple

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess

